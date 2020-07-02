Assessing the Enabling Environment for Disaster Risk Financing: A Country Diagnostics Toolkit (June 2020)

Executive Summary

The developing member countries of the Asian Development Bank face considerable disaster risk, posing a significant threat to sustainable development. Measures are required both to reduce this risk and to enhance the management of the residual or remaining risk. There is growing recognition of the importance of robust financial management of disaster risk as part of these efforts, ensuring that there are adequate financing arrangements in place to facilitate prompt and effective post-disaster response, thus limiting the economic and social consequences of the direct physical losses caused by a disaster.

This report presents a comprehensive country diagnostics framework that can be applied to support countries in assessing and strengthening their financial management of disaster risk.

It focuses on the state of the enabling environment and opportunities for its enhancement to support the increased availability and uptake of insurance and other risk transfer instruments.

The framework enables the identification of gaps between international good practice in disaster risk financing and its application in a particular country. It further provides an enhanced understanding of the demand and supply factors shaping the related enabling environment, including potential barriers to the more effective use of disaster risk financing instruments. It explores six critical axes shaping the development of disaster risk transfer instruments: government policy; economic conditions; product appeal; credibility of insurance, reinsurance, and capital market providers; social protection policy; and unlicensed competition.

Application of the framework rests on a combination of desk work to gather background information on the disaster risk financing landscape of a country and stakeholder questionnaires to confirm existing practices and to provide insight into the barriers hindering the further development, uptake, and enhanced effectiveness of relevant disaster risk financing instruments.

The framework benefits from learnings derived from the application of the framework to four countries in Asia and the Pacific: Fiji, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. These country assessments identified various barriers and opportunities. Notwithstanding the diversity of the assessed countries, however, several deficiencies hindering the enabling environment appear to be common across all assessed countries. Gaps that appear to be of central relevance when creating an enabling environment for disaster risk financing instruments are highlighted.

A phase 2 country diagnostic study will expand the tool kit to also include epidemics and pandemics.