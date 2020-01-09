09 Jan 2020

Assessing the Climate-Smartness of the West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme (WAAPP): What can we learn from Benin, Guinea, Niger, Togo and Chad projects?

Report
from CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (516.83 KB)

Citation

Ouédraogo M, Zougmoré RB, Houessionon P, Gnangle C, Nadjiam D, Diaby MF, Basso A, Sadate A, Niéyidouba L. 2019. Assessing the Climate-Smartness of the West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme (WAAPP): What can we learn from Benin, Guinea, Niger, Togo and Chad projects?. CCAFS Info Note. Wageningen, Netherlands: CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS).

Permanent link to cite or share this item: https://hdl.handle.net/10568/106455

Abstract/Description

This info note summarizes the findings from participatory assessments of the climate-smartness of World Bank funded West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme (WAAPP)”. This activity was implemented by CCAFS West Africa regional programme in partnership with CORAF under the Capacitating Stakeholders in Using Climate Information for Enhanced Resilience in the Agricultural Sector in West Africa (CaSCIERA-WA) project to strengthen the capacity of country stakeholders of WAAPP to mainstream and implement CSA in their activities in West Africa.

