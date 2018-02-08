Asia Pacific strategy for emerging diseases and public health emergencies: advancing implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005)

Executive Summary

In the Asia Pacific region, outbreaks and public health emergencies caused by emerging infectious diseases, the impacts of natural disasters and conflict, and unsafe food and water continually threaten health security. Globally and regionally there have been recent outbreaks of avian influenza, Ebola virus disease, Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), dengue, Zika virus disease and yellow fever, as well as disasters caused by natural hazards, including cyclones, floods, droughts, earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes. Additionally, animal and human populations live in ever-closer proximity in the Asia Pacific region, allowing cross-species transmission of viruses with pandemic potential, such as avian influenza. The presence of newer threats such as environmental, chemical and radiological emergencies as well as uncommon patterns of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) add to our regional vulnerability.

The unpredictable nature of public health events and emergencies in an increasingly interconnected world demands ongoing development of core capacities to manage these threats, as mandated under the International Health Regulations (2005), or IHR (2005), the agreed legal framework among Member States for detecting, preparing for and responding to public health emergencies. The recent Ebola outbreak in West Africa highlighted the fundamental need to further strengthen the core capacities mandated under IHR (2005) to improve health security.

Member States have used lessons learnt from past events to update public health emergency plans, strengthen their preparedness to respond to new and recurring health security threats, and ultimately strengthen the collective readiness of the Asia Pacific region to respond. The lessons have also illustrated the need for Member States to strengthen resilience to health security threats by investing sustainably in preparedness, especially druing the period between emergencies. In an interdependent world, preparedness will be enhanced through improved coordination, communication and information-sharing among countries, sectors and stakeholders.

For the past decade, the Asia Pacific Strategy for Emerging Diseases (APSED) has provided a common framework for action in the Asia Pacific region for strengthening the core capacities required under IHR (2005). Results from the evaluation of APSED implementation conducted in 2015 confirmed that Member States viewed APSED as an important and relevant strategy for implementing IHR (2005). As a result, in 2005, the Technical Advisory Group on the Asia Pacific Strategy for Emerging Diseases (APSED TAG) recommended that WHO develop a new strategy for the Asia Pacific region. This new strategic framework, the Asia Pacific Strategy for Emerging Diseases and Public Health Emergencies (APSED III), reflects the all-hazards approach adopted by the Asia Pacific region and incorporates the lessons learnt from actual events. Extensive consultations with Member States, technical experts and partners reiterated the relevance of APSED as the common framework for action for working towards IHR (2005) core capacities and building national capacity to prevent, detect, respond to and mitigate health security threats. The direction and structure of APSED III builds on APSED (2010), and also reflects the findings and recommendations of the 10-year APSED evaluation conducted in 2015. The upgraded APSED III aims to further enhance the core public health systems and regional collaboration and connectedness, as a priority for effective management of public health emergency preparedness (PHEP) and response through adoption of incident management systems for all hazards.

The vision for APSED III is an Asia Pacific region able to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies through collective responsibility for public health security. The goal is to strengthen PHEP and response capacity by improving core public health systems, increasing regional connectivity and coordination, and investing in ongoing performance improvement. APSED III aims to provide a strategic approach to guide collective efforts of all Member States, WHO and partners in implementing the obligations of IHR (2005) to attain core capacities and to further enhance gains made, and to ensure financial sustainability through actions that promote and protect the health of the people in the Asia Pacific region.

APSED III contributes to health system strengthening and universal health coverage (UHC) by focusing on eight essential public health functional areas necessary for PHEP, risk mitigation and response operations. APSED III is designed to enable harmonization with other national and international frameworks and initiatives, including the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015–2030, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), UHC and the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), and to address the importance of further enhancing collaboration on zoonoses using the One Health approach.