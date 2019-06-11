Asia-Pacific Regional Cash Working Group Activities 2018-19

Summary of Regional Cash Working Group Activities 2018-19

Prelude

The Regional Cash Working Group (RCWG) summary of activities is a snapshot that provides information of 2018 activities and achievements, and 2019 priority areas at both regional and country level. The purpose of this snapshot is therefore, to showcase the relevance and profile of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in the region, types of responses where CVA has been used and the critical work of the CWGs despite the prevailing limitations.

This snapshot will be shared to a range of stakeholders including; Donors, Regional and Country level actors, at regional fora to inform on the benefits of cash assistance programming and to other external actors interested in the understanding of CVA in the region.

A special appreciation goes to the RCWG co-chairs (WFP, OCHA, IFRC) for offering both strategic and advisory roles in the coordination of the RCWG, to steering committee actors including; FAO, UNICEF, UNHCR, ECHO, The Border Consortium (TBC), UNFPA, UNWOMEN, CRS and ActAlliance for their support in the initiatives of the working group and to CashCap, for the support and deployment of the inter-agency Cash Coordinators for the Cox Bazaar Refugee operations and at the Regional level in the past two plus years.

Background

The Asia-Pacific Regional Cash Working Group (RCWG) started in 2013, and was chaired by CaLP, to support the development of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) capacity and expertise through the delivery of trainings across countries and, contribute to building evidence and learning on best practice through a number of studies . In 2017, the leadership structure of the RCWG shifted to a tripartite arrangement co-chaired by WFP, OCHA and IFRC. This collaboration of agencies ensured interests on CVA agenda was maintained and information shared amongst members. However, there still remained a gap on having a dedicated resource who could provide both strategic and technical support and follow up to the National/Sub-National Cash Working Groups (CWGs) and with regional agencies, and ensure the cash agenda is well received in various fora including the IASC Regional Directors meetings. In 2018, through the support of CashCap, a Cash and Markets expert was deployed to coordinate the RCWG as an inter-agency Cash Coordinator.

Achievements and Objectives

The presence of a neutral and dedicated resource in the region therefore, fostered bilateral discussions with CWG co-chairs in Asia and the Pacific, RCWG Steering Committee members and Donors that culminated to the 2018 workplan that was all encompassing and ensured the interest of members were well captured (see Annex 1). In addition, the workplan also formed as a foundational basis in key achievements:

• Identification of CVA capacity gaps through roll out of a survey exercise to stakeholders (see Annex 2);

• Roll out of the Asia-Pacific launch of the State of World’s Cash event, convening key stakeholders from across the region on the critical cash discussions;

• Support advocacy initiatives on implementation of multipurpose cash at scale using technological solutions for the Rohingya Refugees (see Annex 3);

• Support the Indonesia and Philippines CWGs on developing policies and national frameworks for use of CVA in emergencies, and coordination structures (see Annex 4);

• Insertion of CVA indicators in simulation exercises in the region;

• Mapping of CVA activities (operations response, delivery mechanisms and populations reached) in the region.

In 2019, through consultations with RCWG, and building on 2018 workplan and requests from both individual agencies and National CWGs, it was agreed to slightly revise the 2018 workplan to 3 objectives and adjust the activities under each objective to not only inform on the prevailing needs which focused on capacity building but also ensure that accountability at the regional level is well defined and separated from the regional support to the CWGs (see Annex 5).

The 2019 objectives are:

• Objective 1: Strengthen coordination of cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in ongoing operations and emergency preparedness and response;

• Objective 2: Provide technical support to ongoing operations and emergency preparedness and response;

• Objective 3: Provide a platform for CVA key information sharing and advocacy.

Priority Areas

In collaboration with the RCWG steering committee, key priorities for 2019 include:

• Advocacy on linking humanitarian CVA to government led social protection stemming from the ASEAN SRSP guidelines;

• Strengthening National CWG activities and support in set-up of CWGs in nascent countries that are planning to implement CVA;

• Foster CVA discussions and information sharing in various fora at both regional and national level;

In addition, 2019 has seen a strengthening in collaborations and partnership with CaLP and Asian Disaster Preparedness Center (ADPC) through;

• Training of the Pacific RCWG members on CaLP CVA core course for programme staff;

• Hosting of the CaLP - Asia-Pacific RCWG data protection webinar held earlier in the year;

• Hosting of the CaLP- Asia-Pacific RCWG learning event that brings together the majority of the CWG co-chairs and regional actors to share experiences on coordination and key CWG identified thematic areas on: shock responsive social protection and CVA, preparedness and CVA, minimum expenditure basket (MEB) processes/approaches and, gender and CVA.