Asia-Pacific Migration Report 2020: Assessing Implementation of the Global Compact for Migration

Migrants in Asia and the Pacific at Higher Risk of COVID-19 and its Socioeconomic Fallout

Bangkok – The COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic fallout pose great risks to migrants in the Asia-Pacific, a new United Nations report reveals. They are more likely to be exposed to the virus, lack access to health care and other essential services, be stranded in countries without work or social protection and face rising xenophobia. However, as essential workers and remittance providers, migrants are also key to recovering better.

Unlike nationals, migrants have generally not been included in social security provisions like unemployment insurance or income support. Migrants have also been disproportionately affected by border closures and lockdowns, leaving many vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

This exclusion of migrants poses major threats to their human rights and well-being. Poverty reduction efforts in the region are likely to be affected too as will the effort to build stronger, more inclusive and resilient communities. Migrant remittances to the Asia-Pacific region, which rose from $183 billion in 2009 to $330 billion in 2019, have declined due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving many households of migrants without a major source of income.

These findings are among the key conclusions of the Asia-Pacific Migration Report 2020, released today on International Migrants Day. The report was produced by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Regional United Nations Network on Migration for Asia-Pacific in preparation for the first Asia-Pacific Regional Review of Implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration scheduled to take place in March 2021. The Report was drafted by ESCAP, ILO, IOM and OHCHR, with inputs from UNAIDS, UNDP, UNEP, UNESCO, UNFPA, UN-Habitat, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNODC, UN-Women and WFP.

“Today, the number of international migrants, to, from and within the region, is at an all-time high. Safe, orderly and regular migration can reduce the vulnerability of migrants and societies to the negative impacts of COVID-19 and future pandemics and help build back better, more resilient communities,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana. “Greater regional and subregional cooperation on migration would contribute to a more effective COVID-19 response and to maximize the benefits of migration for all.”

“Migrants have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. On this International Migrants Day, we thank them for their contributions, and strongly advocate for a more inclusive response to the pandemic which doesn’t leave them behind, particularly now as countries around the world start massive vaccination programmes,” shared Dr. Nenette Motus, Coordinator, Regional United Nations Network for Migration for Asia and the Pacific and Regional Director, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific.

The Report shows that international migration from, to and between Asia-Pacific countries has increased over the past 30 years. The number of migrants in the region has grown from 52 million in 1990 to 65 million in 2019. Almost 107 million people from Asia and the Pacific lived outside their countries of birth in 2019 – equivalent to 2.2 per cent of the region’s total population, the largest single region of origin of migrants in the world. Most recorded migrants are migrant workers, contributing to sustainable development in countries of origin and destination.

COVID-19 will continue to have an impact on people and communities on the move in the near future. Even as vaccines are approved, the Report underlines that the inclusion of migrants in vaccination programmes, including migrants in irregular situations, will be critical.

The Report presents the first comprehensive assessment of the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration in the region. It provides a baseline assessment of achievements, gaps, lessons learned and remaining challenges to guide action to ensure safe, orderly and regular migration, for the benefit of all in the region.

Read the Report: https://www.unescap.org/resources/asia-pacific-migration-report-2020

View the launch event: https://youtu.be/1JyO-6z3hIc

About the Regional United Nations Network on Migration for Asia-Pacific

The Regional United Nations Network on Migration for Asia and the Pacific is an inter-agency network of 15 UN agencies [1] which facilitates effective, timely and coordinated UN system-wide support to Member States in the Asia-Pacific region to support the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration through policy guidance, better understanding of migration issues, joint programmes and activities and support to follow-up and review.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Kavita Sukanandan, Public Information Officer

Strategic Communications and Advocacy Section, ESCAP

T: (66) 2 288 1869 / E: sukanandan@un.org

Mr. Itayi Virri, Senior Regional Media & Communications Officer

Regional Office for Asia & the Pacific, IOM

T: (66) 65 939 0934 / E: IVIRIRI@iom.int

Mr. Steve Needham, Senior Communications Officer

ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

T: (66) 83 606 6628 / E: needham@ilo.org

Mr. Todd Pitman, Regional Public Information Officer

OHCHR Regional Office

T: (66) 22 88 2604 / E: todd.pitman@un.org

Ms. Shima Islam, Regional Communication Specialist

UNICEF East Asia and the Pacific

T: (66) 23 56 9407 / E: ssislam@unicef.org