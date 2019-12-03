03 Dec 2019

Asia-Pacific countries adopt declaration to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment

Report
from UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, UN Women
Published on 29 Nov 2019 View Original

Bangkok, Thailand — Ministers and high-level officials from 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region have committed to intensify priority actions towards realizing women’s rights and fundamental freedoms for an equal future.

The Asia-Pacific Declaration on Advancing Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment: Beijing+25 Review was adopted after intense negotiations at a three-day Ministerial Conference, organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific this week.

“The 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action is an opportunity for us to take stock of our progress and accelerate efforts. I am delighted member States from across Asia-Pacific have seized it and agreed an ambitious forward-looking Declaration which strengthens the region’s commitment to action on gender equality and women’s empowerment,” said United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP Armida Alisjahbana.

“The significance of this region being able to adopt this Declaration today, articulates clear and strategic actions to be taken to address the gender agenda, cannot be overstated,” highlighted United Nations Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women, Anita Bhatia.

While Asia and the Pacific have made remarkable advancements so far, the Declaration notes several emerging megatrends slowing the progress of gender equality and women’s empowerment in the region, such as climate change, intensifying disaster risks, growing digital divide, rapid urbanization, rising inequalities within and between countries, and increasing acts of violence and extremism against women and girls.

The Declaration recognizes women as key contributors and vital agents in combating poverty and inequalities, and calls upon governments to ensure inclusive social protection systems, public services and infrastructure.

With its adoption, countries also committed to ensure women’s economic empowerment and the integration of women into the formal economy. Governments agreed to take appropriate measures and extend legal and social protections to ensure that all women and girls have equal opportunities for education, decent work, favourable conditions of work and financial inclusion.

Countries further committed to work together with key stakeholders to transform negative gender norms, discriminatory social attitudes and to eliminate structurally unequal power relations that persist between women and men. They additionally highlighted the need to strengthen gender-responsive national statistical systems and data collection for an enhanced understanding of gender gaps in the region.

Governments also called upon ESCAP to continue serving as a regional and subregional platform to promote greater dialogue and cooperation among countries. The Declaration mandates ESCAP, in collaboration with other UN agencies, to support relevant national institutions in monitoring and implementing the global Beijing Platform for Action commitments.

The Declaration will serve as the regional input to the 64th session of the Commission on the Status of Women on the global review of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in New York next March.

For more information: http://bit.ly/Beijing25

For media enquiries, contact:

Ms. Montira Narkvichien,
Regional Communications Specialist, UN Women Asia and the Pacific,
T: (66) 2288 1579, M: (66) 8166 88900 | E: montira.narkvichien@unwomen.org

Ms. Kavita Sukanandan
Public Information Officer, Strategic Communications and Advocacy Section, ESCAP,
T: (66) 2288 1869 | E: sukanandan@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.