Asia Pacific Children and Youth Consultation on Climate Crisis & Disaster Risk Reduction 2020 (Published August 2020)

The children and youth consultation, on the climate crisis and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), was conducted from August 2019 to January 2020, across 12 countries, in Asia and the Pacific.

The consultation was jointly organised by a group of partners that included the Asia Pacific Coalition for Safe Schools, UNICEF, and UN Major Group Children and Youth and UN Disaster Risk Reduction, World Vision International, Plan International, and Save the Children.

The 12 countries included Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and the Solomon Islands.

During the consultation, children and youth shared their views on climate-related disasters. They recognised the need to strengthen policies and plans to mitigate disaster risks and promote resilience.

The findings of the consultation will be used, by partners, to formulate a children and youth stakeholder-group action statement and presented to governments and regional bodies at the next Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR).

This infographic summarises the face-to-face and online consultation data gathered. Children and youth in Asia and the Pacific are no strangers to disasters and call for a more inclusive approach to DRR and Climate Change Adaptation processes where they can be vital contributors.

The full report will be released on Sept 16, 2020 through a Joint Launch Webinar.

You may register here: https://worldvision.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LvyJ1RVdQqa1a0oPShUtdA

Note: The APMCDRR 2020, originally planned for June 2020, in Brisbane, Australia, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For further information please contact:

Christabel Chan

Humanitarian Emergency Affairs Specialist, Asia Pacific Region | World Vision International

E-mail: christabel_chan@wvi.org