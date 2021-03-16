Asia and the Pacific SDG Progress Report 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2020, at the dawn of the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), how was Asia and the Pacific faring? And how is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific?

The Asia-Pacific Sustainable Development Goal Progress Report 2021 is the fifth in a series of flagship reports of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). It provides evidence of current progress towards the 17 SDGs and anticipated progress towards the 169 targets in the Asia-Pacific region and its five subregions (Parts I and II). Based on the evidence provided from across the United Nations Development System, the 2021 report assesses how the COVID-19 pandemic might impact regional progress towards the SDGs (Part III). It also provides, for the first time, a step-bystep guide for countries looking to replicate the progress assessment using the newly developed “National SDG Tracker” tool developed by ESCAP in line with the commitment of the United Nations to support countries with follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda.

Highlights of SDGs progress in Asia and the Pacific