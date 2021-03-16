World
Asia and the Pacific SDG Progress Report 2021
Attachments
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
In 2020, at the dawn of the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), how was Asia and the Pacific faring? And how is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Asia and the Pacific?
The Asia-Pacific Sustainable Development Goal Progress Report 2021 is the fifth in a series of flagship reports of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). It provides evidence of current progress towards the 17 SDGs and anticipated progress towards the 169 targets in the Asia-Pacific region and its five subregions (Parts I and II). Based on the evidence provided from across the United Nations Development System, the 2021 report assesses how the COVID-19 pandemic might impact regional progress towards the SDGs (Part III). It also provides, for the first time, a step-bystep guide for countries looking to replicate the progress assessment using the newly developed “National SDG Tracker” tool developed by ESCAP in line with the commitment of the United Nations to support countries with follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda.
Highlights of SDGs progress in Asia and the Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region is not on track to achieve any of the 17 SDGs by 2030. On its current trajectory, the region may achieve less than 10 per cent of the SDG targets. There is therefore an added urgency to ensure that responses to the pandemic in the region and at the national level accelerate progress toward the 2030 Agenda.
In some areas there is a foundation for achieving the goals. The most promising are goals for good health and well-being (Goal 3) and industry, innovation and infrastructure (Goal 9) where the region has progressed the most. The region has also made some progress on goals for no poverty (Goal 1), zero hunger (Goal 2), quality education (Goal 4), reduced inequalities (Goal 10) and partnership for the goals (Goal 17), albeit too slow to achieve success by 2030.
At the same time the region is regressing on critical goals of climate action (Goal 13) and life below water (Goal 14). But overall, progress has been very slow or stagnant for half of the goals.
The five Asia-Pacific subregions are also not on track to achieve the 17 SDGs. However, some subregions are well positioned to achieve a few of the goals. For example, East and NorthEast Asia is on track to eradicate poverty (Goal 1) and provide clean water and sanitation for all (Goal 6) while South-East Asia is on track to promote sustainable industry and innovation (Goal 9). However, none of the subregions are on track on environment-related goals, and four subregions are regressing on climate action (Goal 13) and life below water (Goal 14).
Strong economic growth in the Asia-Pacific subregions is dependent on intensive use of natural resources, resulting in a heavy material footprint that is affecting the achievement of Goal 12 on responsible consumption and production. All subregions, except for South and South-West Asia, are regressing on the material footprint target. And similarly, apart from the Pacific, there is regression in all subregions on the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and most subregions are showing slow progress or are regressing on environment-related goals.
More data are becoming available as countries prioritize SDG monitoring. Nearly half of all the SDG indicators now have enough data for tracking progress toward the goals in the AsiaPacific region.