Asia and the Pacific: 2018 Regional Focus Model

WHY A REGIONAL FOCUS MODEL?

A key challenge faced by humanitarian agencies is how to ensure that limited available resources are allocated where they are most needed and are efficiently delivered in a principled manner. Decisions to allocate resources must strike a balance between meeting the immediate needs of crisis affected communities and supporting efforts to strengthen resilience and response preparedness to future emergencies.

To support humanitarian partners address some of these challenges, the OCHA Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (ROAP) produces the Regional Focus Model (RFM). Similar to previous analyses in 2016 and 2017, the model is based on INFORM (http://www.inform-index.org/), a global risk index that identifies and analyzes where crises requiring international assistance may occur. It can be used to support decisions about disaster risk reduction, emergency preparedness and response.

The model identifies hazard-prone countries that combine high vulnerability and low capacity to respond, and are therefore more likely to request and accept support from the international community. The model also includes a "Humanitarian" component, reflecting issues more directly related to OCHA's coordination work. This humanitarian component is combined with INFORM to produce a Focus score.

The model should be a practical tool to inform and guide disaster managers, by providing an evidence base on which to base discussions and prioritization.

In 2018, the RFM covers analysis of 38 countries in the Asia-Pacific region under ROAP in Bangkok,

Thailand and the Office of the Pacific (OP) in Suva,

Fiji.