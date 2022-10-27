Alistair D. B. Cook, Christopher Chen, Lina Gong, S. Nanthini

The Future of Disaster Resilience is Now: Are We Ready?

Executive Summary

Since 2020, COVID-19 has impacted the way we work and function globally. In particular, the disaster management sector has had to prepare for and manage disasters against the backdrop of COVID-19. Considering that the types, dynamics, and dimensions of disaster threats will be more complex in the future and require far more strategic analysis and preparation, it will be beneficial for humanitarian organisations to re-think strategies and transform to strengthen capabilities and capacities for the future.

Under the theme “The Future of Disaster Resilience is Now: Are We Ready?”, the ASEAN Strategic Policy Dialogue on Disaster Management (SPDDM) 2022 facilitated a discussion on forward looking ideas that can potentially enhance disaster resilience in the future with an emphasis on the importance to act and invest now. This report summarises the key points from the panel discussions and presentations. The Keynote Presentation on “Planetary Health: Interlinkages between Climate Change and Disasters” emphasised the need for disaster management practitioners to identify opportunities for disaster risk reduction and prevention through the lens of planetary health. The High-Level Panel Discussion on “Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Factors: Riding the Wave towards Disaster Resiliency” examined the relationship between ESG and disaster resilience, highlighting ESG strategies for achieving disaster resilience targets. The Thematic Discussion on “Innovations Driven by Crisis” highlighted the need for process-driven innovations, as opposed to simply relying on product innovations.