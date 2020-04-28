ASEAN Strategic Policy Dialogue on Disaster Management: Building ASEAN’S Resiliency to Disaster

Executive Summary

Collectively, ASEAN is a region with great potential of economic growth. It is also home to a large and young population. As the region continues to grow, rapid urbanisation is leading to the establishment of new cities and the creation of mega-urban regions. However, ASEAN remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters that can set back the economy and erode economic gains made over the years. Adverse climate change has also increased the severity and unpredictability of the impact of such disasters. ASEAN member states have to take steps collectively to implement disaster risk reduction strategies tailored to their national context.

The theme of this year’s ASEAN Strategic Policy Dialogue on Disaster Management (SPDDM) was “Building ASEAN’s Resiliency to Disasters”, which sought to spark discussion on how ASEAN can continue building on its achievements to enhance resilience of the region. In line with ASEAN’s theme of “Partnership for Sustainability” under Thailand’s Chairmanship this year, the conference looked at how partnerships contributed towards building ASEAN’s resilience in times of disasters. The conference also deliberated on the ongoing efforts to realise the ASEAN Vision 2025 on Disaster Management, in particular realising the vision for ASEAN to become a global leader in disaster management by the year 2025. The inputs gathered from the speakers and participants would be referenced in the development of the next ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) Work Programme 2021–2025. This report summarises the key points from the panel discussions and presentations. The High-Level Panel Discussion underlined the importance of 4 having a longer-term strategic outlook in terms of building partnerships for disaster management and addressing climate change concerns. The first Thematic Discussion on “ASEAN, Sustainable Development, and Disaster Impacts” called for increased engagement with local communities so that they can be empowered to look after themselves and be prepared for disasters as well as the effects of climate change. The second Thematic Discussion on “Adapting to Localisation as a ‘New Norm’ in Humanitarian Response” highlighted the urgent need to build up disaster management capacity at the sub-national level. Finally, in the Open Session participants raised a number of ideas focused around gaps, priorities and partnerships.