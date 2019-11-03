ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change to the 25th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25)

WE, the Heads of State/Government of Brunei Darussalam, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, Member States of ASEAN, on the occasion of the 35 th ASEAN Summit;

RECALLING previous ASEAN Joint Statements on Climate Change and ASEAN Leaders’ Statements on Climate Change to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the ASEAN Joint Statement to the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019;

NOTING that ASEAN Member States (AMS) have reaffirmed our commitment to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, in particular the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of different national circumstances, by: