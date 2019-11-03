ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change to the 25th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP25)
WE, the Heads of State/Government of Brunei Darussalam, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of Indonesia, the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Republic of the Philippines, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Thailand and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, Member States of ASEAN, on the occasion of the 35 th ASEAN Summit;
RECALLING previous ASEAN Joint Statements on Climate Change and ASEAN Leaders’ Statements on Climate Change to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the ASEAN Joint Statement to the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019;
NOTING that ASEAN Member States (AMS) have reaffirmed our commitment to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, in particular the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC), in the light of different national circumstances, by:
Implementing measures to address climate change under the ASEAN SocioCultural Community (ASCC) Blueprint 2025, in alignment with the broader outcomes of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and national development priorities;
Promoting sustainable management of forests, including through the implementation of COP decisions on Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation and the role of conservation, sustainable management of forests and enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries (REDD-Plus) under the guidance of the Warsaw Framework, as well as enhancing biodiversity conservation, protection, and restoration of various terrestrial, coastal and marine ecosystems;
Achieving 21.9% reduction in energy intensity compared to 2005 levels, exceeding the 2020 target set by the ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation (APAEC) 2016 – 2025;
Launching the ASEAN Regional Strategy on Sustainable Land Transport, the ASEAN Fuel Economy Roadmap for the Transport Sector 2018 - 2025: with Focus on Light-Duty Vehicles, and the Guidelines for Sustainable Land Transport Indicators on Energy Efficiency and Greenhouse Gas Emissions in ASEAN;
Strengthening ASEAN's capacity in managing climate-related disasters though existing mechanisms under the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER);
Implementing the Phase 2 Plan of Action of the ASEAN Disaster Risk Financing and Insurance (ADRFI) Phase 2 and establishing the Southeast Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility (SEADRIF) with a view to strengthening AMS’ financial resilience against climate and disaster risks by improving disaster risk assessment, financing and insurance solutions;
Promoting collaboration with ASEAN dialogue, sectoral dialogue, development partners and other external parties to enhance climate action in the ASEAN region.