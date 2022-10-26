Executive Summary

Anticipatory action is a core part of disaster risk management (DRM) but is not often implemented systematically. The ASEAN Framework on Anticipatory Action in Disaster Management aims to ensure that early warnings are reliably translated into effective anticipatory action to reduce the negative impacts of disasters across the region.

A common understanding within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations of what anticipatory action means within the context of disaster management is critical to strengthen anticipatory action at the regional level, and for ASEAN to work with Member States and partners on this agenda. Regional coordination is also key to facilitating the exchange of knowledge and best practices as outlined in the vision of the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response:

“to provide effective mechanisms to achieve substantial reduction of disaster losses in lives and in the social, economic and environmental assets of the Parties, and to jointly respond to disaster emergencies through concerted national efforts and intensified regional and international co-operation in the spirit of solidarity and partnership.”

This Framework defines anticipatory action as a set of interventions that are carried out when a hazard poses imminent danger based on a forecast, early warning, or pre-disaster risk analysis. Anticipatory actions are taken by individuals and organizations before an anticipated disaster, to mitigate its impact on people, assets and infrastructure.

There are three common characteristics of anticipatory actions implemented by organizations as part of comprehensive disaster risk management:

They are time bound

They have a protective intent

They rely on pre-agreed and risk-informed triggers

In this Framework, anticipatory action is proposed to have three major building blocks:

Risk information, forecasting and early warning systems

Planning, operations, and delivery

Pre-arranged finance

In aligning DRM systems to deliver anticipatory action, ASEAN Member States and regional bodies should ensure the three building blocks are at the core of policy and implementation.

On the basis of the joint definition, common characteristics, and building blocks of anticipatory action, this Framework articulates an ASEAN vision and action plan for anticipatory action. ASEAN envisions a future in which anticipatory action is an integral part of disaster management in the region.

The Plan of Action for 2021–2025 that accompanies this Framework outlines 12 regional target actions and accompanying indicators to monitor progress for implementing the three building blocks. In addition, it proposes five regional target actions for monitoring, evaluation and learning on anticipatory action. The plan of action provides suggestions for coordination with regional and national-level actors and external partners to strengthen anticipatory action in ASEAN. The plan of action further builds on the principles of collaboration and alignment of anticipatory action with existing DRM policies and programmes in the region.

The ASEAN Framework on Anticipatory Action in Disaster Management was developed between November 2021 and May 2022 through a series of consultations with ASEAN sectoral bodies, centres and external partners including those from the Asia-Pacific Regional Technical Working Group on Anticipatory Action.