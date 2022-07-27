Arrivals in the European Union (2021) Afghan, Bangladeshi, Iranian, Iraqi and Pakistani nationals

This snapshot summarizes available data on Afghan, Bangladeshi, Iranian, Iraqi and Pakistani nationals’ arrivals in the European Union in 2021. Official data on first arrivals to the European Union by land and by sea is made available by national authorities in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain and then gathered by IOM DTM Europe. For 2021, disaggregated data by nationality is available for land arrivals in Bulgaria, sea arrivals in Greece, Italy and Malta, and for sea and land arrivals in Spain.

The snapshot is part of the outputs of the EU-funded Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy” (REMAP). The objective of DTM REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.