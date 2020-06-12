Are you ready for change? Gender equality attitudes study 2019

Discriminatory social norms lead to a wide range of persistent human rights violations and the systematic denial of women’s equal access to political participation, employment, education, and justice, while also gravely undermining women’s protection from all forms of discrimination and violence.

This study serves as an evidence-based instrument that demonstrates how leveraging attitudinal change can be used as a critical tactic towards advancing gender equality. The findings have the potential to inform policymakers, advertisers, private sector leaders, civil society, and decision-makers on challenging discriminatory attitudes and gender roles that perpetuate gender inequality and women’s subordinate status in society.