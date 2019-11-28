28 Nov 2019

ARCI: Lessons from Relocation and Resettlement

Report
from German Red Cross, International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, Croatian Red Cross, Bulgarian Red Cross
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

INTRODUCTION

Established in 2017, the “Action of Red Cross on Integration of Relocated and Resettled Persons”, or ARCI, project set out to support the integration of refugees and asylum seekers arriving in the EU under emergency relocation and resettlement schemes.
Implemented through the German, Bulgarian and Croatian Red Cross National Societies, funded by the EU’s Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), and managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the project sought to apply participatory approaches to supporting people who were newly arrived in the EU, with a focus on providing clear, useful, tailored information.
As well as sharing facts and advice in relevant languages and through appropriate channels, the ARCI project also offered skills and language training, along with support in accessing education, the job market and basic health services, and aimed to boost social cohesion by bringing new arrivals and host communities together for activities and events.
Research for this report was carried out in July 2019, as ARCI entered its final few months, to capture best-practices and learning to apply to future projects, and highlight key policy and advocacy opportunities to support refugees and asylum seekers, host countries and host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.