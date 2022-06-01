Arab region contribution to the revision of the UNESCO 1974 Recommendation concerning education for international understanding, cooperation and peace

Arab students, teachers and education experts call for peace, human rights education and just societies

‘More peace and human rights education is needed in the Arab region, and it has to take into account the new realities of the world we live in’. This is the key message conveyed by teachers, students and education experts to guide the revision process of the UNESCO 1974 Recommendation concerning Education for International Understanding, Co-operation, Peace, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, during a consultation led by UNESCO Regional Bureau for Education in the Arab States in March 2022.

As the 1974 Recommendation is approaching its 50th anniversary, UNESCO Member States have lately decided to start a process to revise it, in order to take into account shifts in the global and educational landscape and make it better suited to address the new threats and challenges faced by new generations. The objective is to have a renewed powerful international legal instrument, to promote the role of education in eradicating conditions that threaten human survival and well-being.

In the Arab region, which is facing many challenges to peace, human rights and quality education, the recommendation is still particularly relevant as well. In this regard, students, teachers and education experts consulted by UNESCO, highlighted that many countries in the Arab world are fraught with violent conflicts or protracted crises, putting the education system and their societies under extreme duress. Gender factors also continue to hinder educational opportunities for girls and women in parts of the Arab world. In addition, the quality of educational facilities, often physically affected by conflict, are not conducive to learning and well-being.

The participants stressed on the importance to address, in the revised Recommendation, the consequences of the technological revolution: ‘In a fast-changing virtual world, the time we understand how something challenging works and we start addressing it at school, students have already moved to something new’, said a teacher. Adapting the curricula and providing better and continuous training for teachers is essential in this sense. This should include fostering teachers and educators’ commitment to the ethics of human rights in general and children's rights in particular.

A stronger transformative pedagogy

Experts also called for a stronger learner-focused approach that moves away from traditional methods based on lecturing and rote learning. On this matter, they called for a stronger transformative pedagogy that involves collaborative learning and empowering youth to think creatively and critically. ‘Transformative education is key to address the challenges of our time and enhance our relations with the human and the nature’, affirmed Marco Pasqualini, Education Programme Specialist at the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Education in the Arab States, ‘through learning by doing, and focusing on concrete daily life examples and situations, we learn faster, and we become active contributors to more just and sustainable societies. The arts, culture, and environmental activities are powerful tools to make education transformative, so that, in return, it transforms lives’.

The strong engagement by families in children and young adults’ education was also considered as a key element in the Arab region; by focusing on cultural values and family ties, Arab students have an additional tool to address social issues, and benefit for strong family support. This calls for a stronger collaboration between schools and families, and external actors, encouraging a whole-school approach. This family and whole-of-society component should also be aimed at addressing the psycho-social dimension of education and wellbeing of students, especially in conflict and post-conflict areas.

Finally, the participants highlighted the importance of gender equality, the inclusion of marginalized groups (i.e., students with disabilities) and the Sustainable Development Goals – notably the issue of climate change – as transversal elements to be taken into account for the revision of the 1974 Recommendation.