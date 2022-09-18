Approaches to improving the efficiency of HIV programme investments

Minahil Shahid, Ipchita Bharali, Robert Hecht, Gavin Yamey

Correspondence to Dr Gavin Yamey; gavin.yamey@duke.edu

Summary box

Current annual funding levels are insufficient to tackle the global burden of HIV and it is unlikely that these levels will increase substantially in the near future.

Improving the efficiency of investments in HIV control programmes is, thus, critical to the ongoing HIV response.

While there is considerable variation between countries, the most promising areas for efficiency include measures to: (a) reallocate resources to the most effective interventions, including testing and antiretroviral therapy, (b) reduce the unit cost of delivering key services via better targeting, procurement and management practices, (c) use community-based treatment support and target models to deliver interventions to the most affected groups and (d) use cost-effective interventions such as demand creation incentives, HIV self-testing, and integration of services.

