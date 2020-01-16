16 Jan 2020

Approaches to determining people reached: Requirement for the 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (332.21 KB)

Definitions

People reached: The number of people targeted who have benefitted from one or several humanitarian activities at least once during the reporting period. Activities may include goods, services, training, cash-based assistance, etc.

This is distinct from People covered, which considers the type, quantity, quality and/or periodicity of the assistance received and represents the number of people targeted who have received the planned assistance and whose targeted needs have been met.

As people reached (and people covered) are used to measure progress against people targeted, both definitions exclude beneficiaries who were not targeted for assistance, even if they subsequently benefitted from that assistance.

Meaning within a response plan

Just as with ‘People in need’ and ‘people targeted’, ‘People reached’ and ‘people covered’ are concepts which can be applied at various levels within a response plan: at the activity, sector, objective and plan levels.

‘People reached’ is an inclusive measure, as it includes all people reached by any activity; whereas ‘people covered’ is an exclusive measure, as it excludes all people unless they are fully covered by all activities (which targeted them).

Parallels can also be drawn with the difference between response outputs and outcomes: ‘people reached’ is a measure of output, in the sense of ‘people reached by the outputs of the activities undertaken’, whereas ‘people covered’ is a measure of outcome, in the sense of ‘people whose targeted needs have been covered as an outcome of the objectives set’.

The two definitions represent two ends of a coverage spectrum from a minimum (i.e. ‘reached’, even if minimally) to a maximum (i.e. ‘covered’ fully, with relevant needs met). In reality, any assessment of coverage will need to consider partial coverage between those two extremes, where e.g. for certain beneficiaries, measurable progress towards an agreed standard has been made but the standard itself has not been attained. However, this consideration is not relevant in determining people reached.

