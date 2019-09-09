09 Sep 2019

Approaches to communicating climatic uncertainties with decision-makers (August 2019)

Report
from Climate and Development Knowledge Network
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.17 MB)

A new guide from Future Climate for Africa highlights two approaches researchers use to communicate climate projections, and the associated uncertainties, in west and southern African contexts. These approaches include:
1. Presenting traditional scientific data visuals using slide-sets 2. Climate risk narratives or stories about possible futures, co-produced between stakeholders and researchers

The guide includes recommendations for how best to incorporate these approaches into wider stakeholder engagement processes and contexts, and the constraints and opportunities associated with each approach. It also provides ‘good practice’ guidelines for communicating uncertainty and signposts further resources on the topic for communicators of climate science.

The guidelines recommend considering the ‘MADE’ principle (Message, Audience, Design, Evaluation) when communicating scientific evidence. This principle can also be applied in efforts to improve communication by enhancing the relevance and accessibility of information, supporting trust, informing the choice of communication formats, and fostering co-production.

The guide draws on emerging learning and a research framework developed by the University of East Anglia (UEA), together with practical experience and research conducted by the African Monsoon Multidisciplinary Analysis-2050 (AMMA-2050) and Future Resilience for African CiTies And Lands (FRACTAL) research projects under the Future Climate for Africa (FCFA) programme.

