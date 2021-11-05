Approach Paper: Evaluation of the World Bank Group’s Early Response in Addressing the Economic Implications of COVID-19 (October 22, 2021)

1. Background and Context

1.1 Three factors distinguish the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis from other crises: it has been exogenous, it has affected both firms and households, and it has hit most countries and sectors simultaneously. First, it was exogenous to economic policy in the sense that it did not arise because of unsustainable macroeconomic or financial imbalances, as is the case with many economic crises in the past. Second, the crisis has affected both supply and demand. Lockdowns, which prevented firms from operating and interrupted trade flows, created a sudden and deep supply shock. Household income also fell quickly in the face of lockdowns, constraining demand for goods and services. The two processes have been mutually reinforcing, creating a downward spiral. Finally, the COVID-19 economic crisis hit most countries and sectors of the economy simultaneously, if not equally. Together, these three factors make the COVID-19 economic crisis different from many other crises such as the 2008–09 global financial crisis.

1.2 Initial conditions, in terms of health and fiscal vulnerabilities, constrained the COVID-19 response in developing economies. The crisis has affected emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) more severely than advanced economies (IMF 2021b). Initial conditions—including fiscal space and health preparedness—were important in shaping the COVID-19 fiscal response across countries. In EMDEs, fiscal space (as measured by credit ratings, public debt, fiscal balances, or spreads) limited both the total fiscal response and the non-health fiscal response (Hosny 2021). EMDEs had smaller total responses because of limited fiscal space. Moreover, because they had weaker initial health infrastructure and preparedness than advanced economies, they had to spend a greater proportion of their overall responses on health. Nevertheless, many of the lessons for advanced economies may well apply also to EMDEs and vice versa.

1.3 Macrofiscal and financial risks have remained high over the past year across the board, with some regions expecting risks to intensify further. Regional outlooks are expected to broadly deteriorate as all regions are grappling with the pandemic’s impacts, though with differing emphasis (IMF 2021a). The depth of the recession, lockdowns, and increasing demands on public services have increased sociopolitical tensions in Latin America and the Caribbean and the Middle East and North Africa. East Asia and Pacific shows relatively favorable macrofiscal and financial conditions supported by significant fiscal stimulus packages and initial successful containment policies, although the region has experienced a resurgence of cases in the summer of 2021, which has led to lockdowns and activity restrictions. Domestic lending and access to working capital within EMDEs were heavily affected by COVID-19–induced financial market volatility in March 2020. Although financial market sentiments have partly improved because of supportive central bank policies, the risk for new bouts of volatility is elevated, affecting EMDEs with higher external financing needs and thin domestic markets.

1.4 The economic problems intertwined with the COVID-19 pandemic threaten the realization of World Bank strategic goals and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). World Bank (2020a) estimates that between 88 million and 115 million people were pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 because of the pandemic, threatening its twin goals of poverty reduction and shared prosperity. Rising public debt resulting from the crisis likely threatens spending on the SDGs and potentially jeopardizes them all (Gaspar et al. 2019). The dramatic increase in poverty threatens SDG 1: end poverty in all its forms everywhere. Job losses and firm closures threaten SDG 8: promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

1.5 An assessment of the Bank Group early response to the COVID-19 crisis, including the consistency of the Bank Group’s response with its comparative advantages in addressing the crisis, is important to inform the next phase of crisis response. At the time of writing, the world is still in the first phase of policy response, where the aim is to preserve economic value to the extent possible and maintain physical capital and essential productive assets intact via macroeconomic, financial, and fiscal support. The spectrum of policy options is large. Some policy makers have advocated for centralized economic planning and control, resorting to direct state production (Gans 2020). Others are opting for measures to leverage the financial sector to support firms’ working capital and liquidity. The Bank Group aspires to provide support in its early response that is exceptional in speed, scale, and selectivity (World Bank 2020b). This implies an increase Bank Group risk tolerance, which will affect project design and implementation, requiring innovation, fast-track delivery, frequent monitoring of progress, and project restructuring to ensure course correction based on early learning. Although the Bank Group response and the objectives of its projects vary by country and phase of the crisis within the country, the Bank Group’s overall support efforts should be underpinned by its comparative advantages, including its knowledge of the affected sectors, the experience it acquired in dealing with previous crises, and its ability to convene and work with partners. On this basis, a stocktaking of the Bank Group response at this stage—including early successes and failures and overall consistency between Bank Group interventions and its comparative advantages—is warranted to support the next set of support efforts.