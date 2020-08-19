An Approach and Theory of Change to Mental Health and Psychosocial Support for Global Development Actors

This paper and theory of change outline the importance of taking a comprehensive and rights-based approach that promotes wellbeing for all, improves access to quality services and support, and realises the full rights and inclusion of people with psychosocial disabilities.

The paper was developed through thorough consultation with the mental health and psychosocial support sector and provides practical advice for staff in DFID, FCO and beyond on how to support those with mental health and psychosocial disabilities.