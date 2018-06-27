Applying resilience thinking in BRACED – how resilience is interpreted in consortia projects and processes

This learning paper examines how the concept of resilience has impacted on the way the BRACED programme in Ethiopia (CIARE) and Burkina Faso (Zaman Lebidi) has been conceived in terms of organisational structure, learning and research and in turn, on how working in consortia and a focus on organisational learning has supported or challenged the task of building resilience.

Based on interviews carried out with Zaman Lebidi and CIARE partners over the last year, and from the discussions and outputs of the Cross BRACED workshop held in Burkina Faso in September 2017, this paper builds on the findings outlined in learning paper #3 ‘Learning to support co-production: Approaches for practical collaboration and learning between at risk groups, humanitarian and development practitioners, policymakers, scientists and academics’.

This learning paper focuses on linking research findings to the theory underpinning organisational practices for resilience building. It explores to what extent the BRACED experience in Burkina Faso and Ethiopia has applied the theory in project implementation and with what results. Further to this, it highlights some of the organisational challenges identified by both consortia during the Cross BRACED workshop and draw on the ideas developed amongst partners to address these challenges in ongoing and future resilience programmes.