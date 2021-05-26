Applying gender-sensitive approaches in combating trafficking in human beings

This Occasional Paper is based on findings from a multi-method research project, including surveys, expert interviews, and expert group meetings carried out with participants from more than half of the OSCE’s participating States. By bringing together the voices of survivors, anti-trafficking experts, service providers, and law enforcement, this paper offers a comprehensive account of gender aspects in trafficking in human beings. It also provides a basis for discussion about possible ways to apply gender-sensitive approaches. The report, therefore, explores a range of gender aspects that are often not addressed in existing prevention, protection, and prosecution strategies.