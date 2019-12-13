Applicant Handbook and Resources for the 2020-2022 Funding Cycle

13 December 2019

New and updated documents for applicants are now available on the Global Fund website in preparation for the 2020-2022 funding period.

The Applicant Handbook offers practical information and best practices for the different stages of the application process:

Applicant Handbook 2020-2022

download in English

Our guidance on Country Coordinating Mechanism eligibility requirements provides detailed guidance on how to meet requirements 1 and 2:

Guidance on Country Coordinating Mechanism Eligibility Requirements 1 and 2

download in English | Español | Français

Our guidance on sustainability, transition and co-financing supports countries to strengthen sustainability, increase domestic financing, and enhance preparations for transition from Global Fund support as they develop funding requests, implement Global Fund grants, and manage national HIV, TB, and malaria programs:

Sustainability, Transition and Co-Financing Guidance Note

download in English

New or updated technical briefs are also available:

HIV, Human Rights, and Gender Equality Technical Brief

download in English | Español | Français | Português | Русский - Malaria, Gender and Human Rights Technical Brief

download in English | Español | Français | Português | Русский - Value for Money Technical Brief

download in English

Translations of these documents will be added as they are completed.

See the Applicant Guidance page for more resources on the 2020-2022 funding period and on funding request development.

