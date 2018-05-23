23 May 2018

Apolitical's 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy announced, features UN Women prominently

Report
from UN Women
Published on 23 May 2018 View Original

The Apolitical inaugural list of 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy in 2018, which was announced today, includes five gender equality experts from UN Women.

Along with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammad, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Deputy Executive Director Åsa Regnér feature among the top 20 influencers, alongside trailblazers and global champions of women’s rights, such as Justin Trudeau, Malala Yousafzai, and Melinda Gates.

Purna Sen, UN Women’s Director of Policy and Executive Coordinator and Spokesperson on Sexual Harassment and other forms of Discrimination, and Elizabeth Nyamayaro, Founder of UN Women’s HeForShe campaign, are featured among the most influential people in international organizations.

The list also recognizes Jaha Dukureh, UN Women Regional Ambassador for Africa and anti-FGM activist, Founder and CEO of Safe Hands for Girls , among the top influential people from non-governmental organizations.

Apolitical is a global network for government, helping public servants find the ideas and solutions they need to solve the challenges they face. The 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy was curated from nominations from gender experts around the world and recognizes pioneers across seven categories: Public Service, Politics, Academia, Philanthropy, International Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and Advocacy. For more information and the full list, visit the Apolitical website.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.