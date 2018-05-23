Apolitical's 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy announced, features UN Women prominently

The Apolitical inaugural list of 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy in 2018, which was announced today, includes five gender equality experts from UN Women.

Along with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammad, UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Deputy Executive Director Åsa Regnér feature among the top 20 influencers, alongside trailblazers and global champions of women’s rights, such as Justin Trudeau, Malala Yousafzai, and Melinda Gates.

Purna Sen, UN Women’s Director of Policy and Executive Coordinator and Spokesperson on Sexual Harassment and other forms of Discrimination, and Elizabeth Nyamayaro, Founder of UN Women’s HeForShe campaign, are featured among the most influential people in international organizations.

The list also recognizes Jaha Dukureh, UN Women Regional Ambassador for Africa and anti-FGM activist, Founder and CEO of Safe Hands for Girls , among the top influential people from non-governmental organizations.

Apolitical is a global network for government, helping public servants find the ideas and solutions they need to solve the challenges they face. The 100 Most Influential People in Gender Policy was curated from nominations from gender experts around the world and recognizes pioneers across seven categories: Public Service, Politics, Academia, Philanthropy, International Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and Advocacy. For more information and the full list, visit the Apolitical website.