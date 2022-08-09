Anticipatory Action in the MENA region: State of Play and Accelerating Action (August 2022)

In the MENA region, Anticipatory action is rapidly gaining momentum. This report summarizes the findings of a WFP-commissioned project that establishes a baseline of AA capacities and experiences in the MENA region. The Anticipatory Action in the MENA Region: State of Play & Accelerating Action’ report provides an overview of opportunities and challenges for AA in the MENA region, in order to produce compelling options and evidence to inform decision-makers about AA in the context of MENA.

• Anticipatory action, or AA, is rapidly gaining momentum. While most disaster response and humanitarian operations are still mobilised after the onset of a crisis, AA refers to actions taken before a disaster to mitigate its most damaging impacts and to speed up recovery. These actions are set in motion and informed by forecasts and other early warning information before a hazard strikes, or before a hazard event develops into a disaster.

• AA represents an important opportunity in the MENA region because of its potential to help avoid and reduce the impacts of disasters, which are expected to become more frequent and intense as a result of climate change and conflict. However AA is still nascent within the region, so there are multiple challenges that need to be navigated.

• Recommendations for accelerating AA across the MENA region require action to generate a better understanding of the barriers, opportunities, and entry points for AA in conflict contexts. Cross technical working between DRR, development and humanitarian expertise is required, as is support for national disaster management agencies to further adapt existing systems to incorporate AA. Investment is also required to ensure robust monitoring, evaluation and learning about AA in the region.