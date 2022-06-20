Anticipatory Action: The Enabling Environment - REAP Country Case Studies

Over the last few years, a paradigm shift has been taking place in humanitarian, climate and development action. The shift has been toward the concept of anticipatory action, also referred to as ‘early action’. This concept refers to taking action, based on scientific forecast triggers and early warning information, before a hazard and its effects materialise, in order to prevent and mitigate the humanitarian impacts and enable a more efficient and effective response.

The Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP) is working to take anticipatory/early action to scale at a global, regional, and national level. Key to achieving this is ensuring that risk-informed approaches are country-led and embedded across national systems. This summary report and its associated in-depth case studies were commissioned to explore what constitutes an enabling environment for anticipatory action at the national level.

The report also looks at some of the current ongoing anticipatory action work by REAP Partners, and examples of collaboration. Given the proliferation of initiatives within countries, there needs to be a space for information exchange, shared learning and engagement with government counterparts. The report reviews examples of development and resilience projects present in each country that have a relationship with a component of anticipatory action, e.g. forecasting or social protection.

The report builds on the initial outcomes of the REAP 3W Mapping Working Group. The scope of work examines the national, regional and global legislative frameworks and initiatives, and financing and delivery mechanisms that act as enablers and potential entry points to take early action to scale in ten countries: Ethiopia, Fiji, Guatemala, Jamaica, Madagascar, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, and the Philippines.

Though contexts differ across and within countries, the in-depth analysis of ten countries that forms the basis for this report draws a number of conclusions that are relevant for policymakers and practitioners at the global, regional and national levels.

Access the individual country reports in our Resources section (direct links can be found in the summary report).