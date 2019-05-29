Annual review for the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for stability and addressing root causes of irregular migration and displaced persons in Africa

This Summary Sheet captures the headlines on programme performance, agreed actions and learning over the course of the review period. It should be attached to all subsequent reviews to build a complete picture of actions and learning throughout the life of the programme.

Summary of progress and lessons learnt since last review

This is the second annual review of this programme.

Despite our upcoming Exit from the EU, the UK remains engaged with the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF) both in order to shape its work on an issue of high priority to the UK, and to ensure Value for Money from our direct investment (now €6M) and from the significant amount (circa 15%) of the EUTF’s underlying funding drawn from UK contributions to the EU budget and development instruments.

Overall, the EU, Member States and international partners (with DG DevCo as the European Commission lead) have continued to deliver on the expected outputs in a difficult operational context, while also responding to emerging political and practical priorities, including the pressing need to facilitate returns of migrants in Libya in support of the joint AU-EU commitment to act following CNN coverage of migrant slave markets. More broadly, the EUTF remains a key instrument in operationalising enhanced upstream cooperation between EU and African partners in the migration space, taking forward a number of projects to support better migration management and address the drivers of irregular flows.

To date the €3.39BN Trust Fund has approved 147 projects across its agreed strategic areas of focus, to a total value of €2.6BN. In order to implement those projects, 226 contracts have been signed to a total value of €1.6BN. We have generally assessed proposed project fiches to be of a good quality, and are increasingly engaged in the development of projects through DFID Country Offices and FCO Posts, although the Horn of Africa window remains the most responsive to UK and other Member State concerns, and ‘in country’ engagement on project development requires further improvement. As well as new programming in areas including migration management, conflict and fragility, and protracted refugee crises – much of which is closely aligned with UK national priorities and DFID objectives – the past year has also seen the further development of EUTF research facilities, and enhanced monitoring and evidence capabilities, as well as the development of a new website (https://ec.europa.eu/trustfundforafrica/) and development of a new reporting platform and common indicators for Trust Fund projects. These improvements are in line with the UK’s previous insistence on the need to enhance monitoring and evaluation under the Trust Fund, and the importance of evidence-based programming.

The EU remains receptive to UK engagement. On the Horn of Africa regional ‘window’, a priority for the UK and the focus of €3M of our investment under this programme, our funding has helped ensure UK influence on the overall approach and the development of key projects as part of the Trust Fund’s €846M programmed spend to date, multiplying the impact of our own investment and giving greater traction over the use of underlying UK ODA.

We have also continued to engage on the Trust Fund’s North Africa window (€371M programmed to date). The Prime Minister committed a further €3M UK contribution to the Trust Fund at the December 2017 European Council, focused on North Africa. Our engagement with the North Africa programme manager in Brussels remains broadly good, although we have found it harder to engage with some EU Delegations in the region. While the Trust Fund’s efforts in Libya are a necessary focus, that work involves significant risks; on that basis, we will need to further enhance our engagement with the Commission, Italy (given its leading role in shaping and implementing the Trust Fund’s work in Libya) and with implementing partners to ensure these risks are properly managed.

Our enhanced contribution also underpins our influence on the Trust Fund overall, including the Sahel / Lake Chad ‘window’ (€1376M), and demonstrates the UK’s continuing commitment to shared efforts on migration and development with our European partners. We have been able to work with the Commission, Member States and other partners to shape project fiches during their development and – where we are not content – following their presentation at the Operational Committees. In several cases, we have pressed successfully for further changes where we have not been satisfied with project quality or risk mitigation. However, while we remain broadly positive on the Commission’s management of the Fund, like other Member States we see the need for further improvements on governance, transparency and project development (in particular on arrangements for scrutiny of proposed projects during their development, and on project revision following presentation at the Committees), and on further prioritisation in the light of decreasing funds, as well as the need to further bolster monitoring, evaluation and results reporting.

Following the commitment of the majority of the available funding, the Commission has identified a €1.2bn funding gap in EUTF pipelines between now and the Trust Fund’s closure in 2020. It seems likely that the majority of further funds will need to be found by the EU, including through reprioritisation and use of reserves. Given limited funds, the UK has joined others in supporting the Commission’s proposed priorities for future Trust Fund spend (which are well aligned with UK objectives, reflecting the UK’s emphasis on the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) and anti-trafficking measures at the Strategic Board).

Gender is addressed as a cross-cutting priority under the EUTF, with specific projects addressing key issues including the particular vulnerabilities of women and girls in the context of unmanaged migration and forced displacement. A number of projects also include an explicit focus on disability, although this does not receive the same cross-cutting focus as gender.

Summary of recommendations for the next year

• Extend the governance approach and level of transparency achieved under the Horn of Africa window across the other geographical ‘windows’, both in Brussels and in-country (with better coordination by EU Delegations on project design and implementation).

• Ensure robust monitoring and evaluation arrangements in place across all regional ‘windows’, including third party monitoring and key risks tracked at programme level.

• Improve results reporting, with clear, comprehensive and user-friendly results presented at a ‘whole-of-programme’ level – we should consider sharing UK expertise.

• Encourage further broadening of the implementation base, and ensure that key implementing organisations have the capacity and sufficient expertise to deliver projects.

• Seek a solution to the funding gap identified by the Commission that ensures the continuation of the Trust Fund where it delivers best value, but which does not impact negatively on other priorities.

• Ensure ‘lessons learnt’ through the Trust Fund (and its relation with the EDF) inform the EU’s approach under the new MFF. That should include maintaining and extending the strategic coherence on upstream programming offered by the Trust Fund for African routes.