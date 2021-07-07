Annual Review 2020: Food is the pathway to peace

FOREWORD

In 2020 our lives were utterly transformed as the COVID-19 pandemic swept around the globe, leaving hunger and poverty in its wake. Fortunately, governments everywhere mobilized their financial firepower to avert famine, destabilization and mass migration — and we must continue this critical work in 2021.

I am proud of how the World Food Programme has also stepped up and stood right alongside the people we serve to confront a looming hunger pandemic. We were truly honoured when these efforts were recognized with the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Across the world, our country teams stayed and delivered to get life-saving help to those in greatest need. Thanks to their dedication, WFP reached 115.5 million people last year — an all-time annual record.

And when borders closed and commercial aircraft were grounded, WFP was the backbone of the international humanitarian response, transporting essential supplies and workers for nearly 400 UN bodies and NGOs to keep critical global supply chains moving.

The challenges of COVID-19 have been immense, but WFP’s determination to save lives and change lives remains just as strong as ever.

As schools everywhere closed their doors, WFP raced to replace precious school meals with take-home rations for children and their families.

We also collaborated with 78 governments as they ramped up their social safety nets — often to reach people who had never required food assistance before. Our expertise in cash programs, built on tech know-how, allowed us to quickly pay out US$2.1 billion in money and vouchers to vulnerable families.

None of these achievements would have been possible without the support of WFP’s incredible donors, who gave us a record US$8.4 billion in contributions in 2020. The trust that they and so many others have shown in WFP is truly humbling.

The award is a testament to our core values of integrity, collaboration, commitment, humanity and inclusion, which WFP’s dedicated women and men strive to live up to every single day. They will guide us as we face the future with hope and resolve.

After the turmoil of the past year, we must now redouble our efforts to end global hunger and seize the opportunity to start building the better world we all want to see. It is time to work together, in partnership, to achieve it.

David M. Beasley

WFP Executive Director