Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/4) (Advance Unedited Version)

I. Introduction
The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 48/141 and contains an overview of the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at headquarters in Geneva and New York, and in the field, conducted between 1 July 2021 to 15 March 2022. As of March 2022, OHCHR had 103 human rights field presences worldwide. The adjusted length of the reporting period is due to the change in the annual programme of work of the Human Rights Council.1 The report should be read in conjunction with the High Commissioner’s report to the General Assembly (A/76/36) which contains an overview of the activities of OHCHR from 1 January to 30 June 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic represents a challenge of unprecedented proportions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and has demonstrated the fragility of development processes when not anchored in human rights. The increasingly divergent recovery coupled with shrinking of civic space in many countries is an alarming trend. In the context of the pandemic, OHCHR has emphasised that human rights provide a comprehensive blueprint for a sustainable recovery, as also echoed in the Secretary-General
s Call to Action for Human Rights2 and the Secretary-Generals Our Common Agenda report,3 and has called for movement towards a human rights enhancing economy.
While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the way OHCHR was able to deliver on its mandate, the Office remained able to adapt to the constraints by using different modalities, such as the increased use of online monitoring tools and hybrid conferencing.
OHCHR supported the effective use of human rights mechanisms to solve pressing political, social and economic challenges. It continued supporting the continuous functioning of UN human rights mechanisms and the discharging of their mandates, in remote and hybrid formats during 26 sessions, resulting in the review of 45 State party reports and avoiding human rights protection gaps. The Office also took initiatives to better link these mechanisms with other processes in support of prevention, protection, sustaining peace, sustainable development and peace and security.
OHCHR promoted human rights standards in States’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure an effective and inclusive recovery, including through thematic guidance notes, advocacy, technical cooperation and experience sharing. OHCHR worked in close cooperation with government entities, national human rights institutions, civil society organisations (CSOs) and UN actors. For instance, OHCHR led recovery needs assessments, identifying gaps in protection to leave no one behind in COVID-19 response plans, strengthening the integration of economic and social rights, including from a macroeconomic perspective. OHCHR contributed human rights analysis and advice to UN Common Country Analyses and Cooperation Frameworks and contributed to National Development Processes.
OHCHR continued to prioritize implementation of the Secretary-General’s “The highest aspiration: a call to action for human rights” (Call to Action or C2A), with a call to ensure system-wide responsibility for human rights as well as the imperative to step up human rights integration at country-level. The Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights has worked closely with the Under-Secretary-General for Policy in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General to lead the operationalization of the Call to Action. Important progress has been made to translate its vision and core principles into tangible action. The C2A has brought the UN system together in the seven thematic areas and has generated genuine commitment across UN entities, which developed tools, guidance and advocacy designed to advance policy coherence and concerted action at country level. In collaboration with the EOSG, OHCHR continued to support the inter-agency effort to ensure that UN field offices are adequately supported and equipped to advance the implementation of the Call to Action, with a focus on identifying concrete actions to at address the most critical human rights issues with the aim of positively impacting peoples’ lives. OHCHR continued to conduct outreach to Member States, CSOs, and other stakeholders to raise awareness and continue the momentum towards its implementation, particularly around the synergies between the Call to Action and the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda.