Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/50/4) (Advance Unedited Version)

Human Rights Council

Fiftieth session

13 June–8 July 2022

Agenda item 2

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 48/141 and contains an overview of the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at headquarters in Geneva and New York, and in the field, conducted between 1 July 2021 to 15 March 2022. As of March 2022, OHCHR had 103 human rights field presences worldwide. The adjusted length of the reporting period is due to the change in the annual programme of work of the Human Rights Council.1 The report should be read in conjunction with the High Commissioner’s report to the General Assembly (A/76/36) which contains an overview of the activities of OHCHR from 1 January to 30 June 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic represents a challenge of unprecedented proportions to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and has demonstrated the fragility of development processes when not anchored in human rights. The increasingly divergent recovery coupled with shrinking of civic space in many countries is an alarming trend. In the context of the pandemic, OHCHR has emphasised that human rights provide a comprehensive blueprint for a sustainable recovery, as also echoed in the Secretary-General s Call to Action for Human Rights2 and the Secretary-General s Our Common Agenda report,3 and has called for movement towards a human rights enhancing economy.

While the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the way OHCHR was able to deliver on its mandate, the Office remained able to adapt to the constraints by using different modalities, such as the increased use of online monitoring tools and hybrid conferencing.

OHCHR supported the effective use of human rights mechanisms to solve pressing political, social and economic challenges. It continued supporting the continuous functioning of UN human rights mechanisms and the discharging of their mandates, in remote and hybrid formats during 26 sessions, resulting in the review of 45 State party reports and avoiding human rights protection gaps. The Office also took initiatives to better link these mechanisms with other processes in support of prevention, protection, sustaining peace, sustainable development and peace and security.

OHCHR promoted human rights standards in States’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure an effective and inclusive recovery, including through thematic guidance notes, advocacy, technical cooperation and experience sharing. OHCHR worked in close cooperation with government entities, national human rights institutions, civil society organisations (CSOs) and UN actors. For instance, OHCHR led recovery needs assessments, identifying gaps in protection to leave no one behind in COVID-19 response plans, strengthening the integration of economic and social rights, including from a macroeconomic perspective. OHCHR contributed human rights analysis and advice to UN Common Country Analyses and Cooperation Frameworks and contributed to National Development Processes.