Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/43/3) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 48/141. It contains an overview of the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva and New York and in the field between 1 July and 31 December 2019 in support of international human rights mechanisms and in the areas of development, peace and security, non-discrimination, accountability and participation. The report should be read in conjunction with the report of the High Commissioner on the work of OHCHR for the period between 1 January and 30 June 2019 (see A/74/36).

As of December 2019, there were 80 United Nations human rights field presences worldwide. In the last quarter of 2019, the High Commissioner signed agreements with the Governments of the Sudan and the Niger to establish country offices in both countries, and a letter of understanding with the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela providing a framework for cooperation and for the presence of two human rights officers in the country.

Between July and December 2019, the High Commissioner visited Australia, Costa Rica, France, Ireland, Kenya, Malaysia, Senegal, Slovenia, Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America. The Deputy High Commissioner visited Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States, while the Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights travelled to Costa Rica and Denmark.