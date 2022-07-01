Annual Report for the Strategic Advisory Panel on Impact Evaluation at WFP - 2021 in Review, June 2022

Foreword

To achieve Zero Hunger by 2030, WFP and our partners need to identify what works best for the people we serve.

We must know which interventions work best in each area we operate. To do this, we must both generate and follow the evidence.

In 2021, WFP completed the pilot phase of its Impact Evaluation Strategy (2019–2026). The strategy has an explicit aim of supporting the organization to use rigorous impact evaluation evidence to inform policy and programme decisions, optimize interventions and provide thought leadership to global efforts to achieve Zero Hunger.

The pilot phase enabled WFP to test the level of demand and start developing approaches to support and deliver impact evaluations. It also provided the space needed to explore operational models for impact evaluations that meet organizational needs.

In 2021, the Office of Evaluation (OEV) commissioned an external review of the WFP Impact Evaluation Strategy. Overall, the review confirms that WFP can and should play a leading role in generating impact evaluation evidence to support organizational learning and contribute to global evidence. The review also highlighted challenges to be addressed as the organization moves beyond the pilot phase.

WFP established the Strategic Advisory Panel (SAP) to guide its efforts to build capacity and deliver impact evaluations. The advice of the SAP to inform WFP’s response to the 2021 review recommendations is important as we move towards institutionalizing impact evaluation.

As Director of Evaluation, I am pleased to share the 2021 Annual Report of the Strategic Advisory Panel, which captures progress to date, lessons learned from piloting our strategy and key issues for consideration in 2022.

Andrea Cook, Director of Evaluation