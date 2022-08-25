Annual Report of the Regional Director on the work of WHO in the African Region 2021–2022

The COVID-19 pandemic was the major factor that defined the work of the WHO Secretariat in the African Region during the period between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022. Despite challenges, we used the lessons learnt during the period to not only sustain the response, but also to address other health priories and define future strategies.

Although the predictions that the Region would be hard hit with high morbidity and mortality were not borne out, we did record close to 9 million cases and 172 546 deaths during the period. Despite shortages of supplies, most notably vaccines, especially during the third wave that affected the whole globe, we were at the forefront together with other partners, including the Africa Centres for Disease Control (Africa CDC), to support Member States in sustaining the response and saving lives.

As we share this report on our work for the period from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, I would like to emphasize that the inspired leadership, action, innovation and creativity ignited by our collective response to the pandemic is what will now be carried forward, as part of building back better into the future.

More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the close intersections between health emergencies, communicable and noncommunicable diseases, peace and resilient health systems. It also revealed the depth of global inequities that negatively impacted Africa’s access to the critical tools needed to mount a pandemic response.