World + 9 more

Annual Report of the Human Rights Council 2021 (A/76/53/Add.1) (Advance Unedited Version)

Format
Other
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Thirty-first special session
(24 August 2021)
Forty-eighth session
(13 September–11 October 2021)

General Assembly
Official Records
Seventy-sixth Session
Supplement No. 53 A

I. Introduction

  1. The present document contains the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council at its thirty-first special session, held on 24 August 2021, and the resolutions, decisions and the President’s statement adopted at its forty-eighth session, held from 13 September to 11 October 2021.

  2. The reports of the Human Rights Council on the above-mentioned sessions are contained in documents A/HRC/S-31/2 and A/HRC/48/2.

Related Content