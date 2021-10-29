World + 9 more
Annual Report of the Human Rights Council 2021 (A/76/53/Add.1) (Advance Unedited Version)
Thirty-first special session
(24 August 2021)
Forty-eighth session
(13 September–11 October 2021)
I. Introduction
The present document contains the resolution adopted by the Human Rights Council at its thirty-first special session, held on 24 August 2021, and the resolutions, decisions and the President’s statement adopted at its forty-eighth session, held from 13 September to 11 October 2021.
The reports of the Human Rights Council on the above-mentioned sessions are contained in documents A/HRC/S-31/2 and A/HRC/48/2.