Annual Report of the Human Rights Council 2021 (A/76/53)

The present document contains the President’s statements adopted at the organizational session of the Human Rights Council held on 7 and 16 December 2020 and the resolutions and decisions adopted by the Council at its twenty-ninth special session, held on 12 February 2021, its forty-sixth session, held from 22 February to 24 March 2021, its thirtieth special session, held on 27 May 2021, and its forty-seventh session, held from 21 June to 14 July 2021.