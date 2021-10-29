World + 23 more
Annual Report of the Human Rights Council 2021 (A/76/53)
Attachments
Organizational session
(7 and 16 December 2020)
Twenty-ninth special session
(12 February 2021)
Forty-sixth session
(22 February–24 March 2021)
Thirtieth special session
(27 May 2021)
Forty-seventh session
(21 June–14 July 2021)
General Assembly
Official Records
Seventy-sixth Session
Supplement No. 53
I. Introduction
The present document contains the President’s statements adopted at the organizational session of the Human Rights Council held on 7 and 16 December 2020 and the resolutions and decisions adopted by the Council at its twenty-ninth special session, held on 12 February 2021, its forty-sixth session, held from 22 February to 24 March 2021, its thirtieth special session, held on 27 May 2021, and its forty-seventh session, held from 21 June to 14 July 2021.
The reports of the Human Rights Council on the above-mentioned sessions are being issued in documents A/HRC/S-29/2, A/HRC/46/2, A/HRC/S -30/2 and A/HRC/47/2.