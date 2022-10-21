Annual Report 2021

Where We Work

The IRC helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster, including the climate crisis, to survive, recover and regain control of their future. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, we work in over 40 countries worldwide.

Together with our supporters, we help people in some of the toughest places on Earth, including Venezuela, Myanmar, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Syria. In the U.S., we are leaders in resettling refugees, and worldwide, we help families integrate into their new communities