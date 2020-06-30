The Annual Report 2019 is an account of the field activities the ICRC conducted worldwide over the year. These activities are part of the organization's mandate to protect the lives and dignity of victims of war, and to promote respect for international humanitarian law.

In 2019, the ICRC was present in more than 100 countries through delegations, sub-delegations, offices and missions.

Around 18,800 staff members worked in the field and at the ICRC headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Download the facts and figures.

The Annual Report 2019 can be downloaded in pdf format, either in its entirety or by section.

Regions and countries: