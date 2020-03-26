The IDSN Annual Report 2019-2020 covers key developments and activities within IDSN’s work under the thematic areas Dalit women and gender justice, business and human rights and equality and participation, within the United Nations, European Union, and communications and networking programmes.

The highlights of the report include:

IDSN supports UN side-event on caste and gender justice

‘Caste and Gender Justice: Delivering on the UN Global Girls for Dalit Women and Girls’ published by IDSN

IDSN and IMADR co-organise a joint workshop on caste and gender at the Beijing +25 Regional CSO Forum

IDSN has a stand and snapshot presentation at the UN Business and Human Rights Forum

The Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI) releases the Base Code Guidance on ‘Caste in Global Supply Chains’

UK and Danish ETIs organise a seminar on vulnerable workers together with IDSN

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights raises concern over violence against Dalits

IDSN delegation participates at the European Development Days with the #NoCasteLeftBehind stand

Several Members of the European Parliament raise concern over caste discrimination

Caste featured in new EU Guidelines on Non-Discrimination

EU annual reports on human rights highlight concern over caste discrimination

IDSN participates in the ALNAP annual meeting on humanitarian action

Engagement with IDSN’s website resources and social media channels rise

IDSN visits members in South Asia and embarks on a mapping of the network

We thank all our supported for their continued engagement and cooperation in the campaign for a world free of caste-based discrimination.