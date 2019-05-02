Annual Report 2018: Disaster Relief Emergency Fund - Rapid and effective response to emergencies and crises

Summary

The International Federation’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) is a global fund which provides rapid emergency funding directly to National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in support of their immediate response to disasters and crises, and health emergencies. The DREF is an integral part of the International Federation’s emergency response system designed to meet the needs of vulnerable people affected by disasters and crises. The DREF is a flexible emergency funding source, which can provide financial support rapidly and in appropriate amounts whether for smallor large-scale response operations. It provides funding to National Societies either as start-up funding loans to allow immediate response to major disasters or as grants to cover the costs of mobilization of resources and preparation for response in the case of imminent crisis, and to cover the costs of smaller-scale relief operations. The DREF finances the provision of short-term relief which aims to preserve life and to substitute for the loss of means of basic subsistence of people affected. All DREF allocations are based on requests from, and in support of, National Societies. The DREF is recognized in the Grand Bargain localization workstream as a funding ‘as direct as possible’ to local and national actors.

In 2018, the DREF has allocated funding to 92 different emergency operations of a total value of 23,8 million Swiss francs. This consists of 78 smaller operations fully funded by the DREF, amounting to a total of CHF 17.7M and start-up loans of a total of CHF 6.1 M to 14 larger operations. The allocations have been distributed over 61 countries in all five IFRC regions. The regions receiving the highest amount of DREF allocations were Asia Pacific (CHF 9M through 26 operations) and Africa (CHF 8.9M through 35 operations) followed by Americas (CHF 3.7M through 18 operations), Europe and Central Asia (CHF 2.2M through 11 operations) and Middle East and Northern Africa (CHF 600k through 2 operations). The main types of disasters addressed through DREF supported operations were floods, epidemics and population movement.

Operations supported by DREF during the twelve-month period aimed to bring assistance to an estimated 5.1 million people. This number includes direct and indirect beneficiaries of assistance.

Approximately 3.9 million of those people reached originate from awareness raising/social mobilization in response to epidemics.

Based on the available final reports, which is only 50% of the operations that started in 2018, almost 3 million people were assisted through the DREF operations, with a ratio of 51% female receiving assistance.

The CHF 23.8M allocated in 2018 matches the record-high CHF 23.9M allocated in 2017 and is well beyond the five-year average of CHF 20.6 M. The 2018 results are in line with the Federation’s projections and strategic direction that aims at an increase of the average annual turnover from 20 to 30 million Swiss francs by 20201 .

To support National Societies in scaling up their use of the DREF, a number of steps were taken during 2018. These include efforts to strengthen National Societies capacity to request, plan and implement DREF operations; promoting the use of DREF for medium-scale response in low-visibility or silent emergencies which do not attract Emergency Appeal funding, and the introduction of the Forecast Based Action by the DREF. The changes are to be formalized in the revised procedures for the DREF, planned to be published early 2019

The FbA by the DREF was launched in May 2018 with an aim of providing National Societies access to immediate, reliable and sustainable funding for early action, emphasizing the importance IFRC is placing on anticipatory humanitarian action and highlighting the collective efforts to support this area.

The establishment of a multilateral financing mechanism provides a predictable supply of funding for the implementation of Early Action Protocols (EAP) and addresses the restrictions that annual humanitarian aid budgets impose on projects in terms of scale, flexibility and accessibility.

In cases where the magnitude of the event surpasses the forecasted impact, the early action may be followed by response activities funded through a grant from the DREF or an emergency appeal with a DREF start-up allocation. Connecting the new mechanism to the DREF strengthens links, data sharing and decision-making between the different phases of intervention in the disaster management cycle.

The procedures for the FbA by the DREF were approved in November 2018 allowing for the initial processing of Early Action Protocols. During 2018 four Early Action Protocols were submitted to the FbA by the DREF. Two of those protocols were approved and two more were still under revision by the end of the year.

Although no allocations were made during 2018 from the fund, there was significant progress towards putting in place the systems for the fund to become operational such as the creation of the advisory groups, the development of the quality criteria to evaluate the Early Action Protocols, the development of the templates, the recruitment of a position dedicated to coordinate the fund, the signature of the procedures and the diversification of the donor base.

The fund was set up with the financial support from the German Government and the German Red Cross and by the end of the year additional contributions had been received from the Netherlands Government and the Canadian Government. Additionally, other DREF donors have confirmed their agreement to use a certain amount of their contribution to the DREF to be used for FbA by the DREF if needed.

The Forecast-based Action by the DREF has been established as a separate financial fund for an initial three-year period, after which it will be determined if the mechanism can be fully integrated in the DREF.