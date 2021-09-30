Annual Progress Report 2020

THE SUCCESSES OF 2020 ARE A TESTAMENT TO THE POWER OF THE VACCINE ALLIANCE

Since Gavi was established in 2000, in its mission to save lives, reduce poverty and protect the world against the threat of epidemics and pandemics has helped vaccinate more than 888 million children in 73 countries through the end of 2020 – preventing more than 15 million future deaths.

The successes of 2020 are a testament to the power of the Vaccine Alliance – from our core partners to the dedicated, passionate people in countries and communities upon whose hard work and expertise we rely every day to protect the next generation.

As we stand side by side with countries to battle COVID-19, the Alliance maintains a relentless focus on keeping immunisation programmes running, to ensure the pandemic leaves no one behind.

As the core of Gavi’s work, life-saving immunisation represents a beacon of hope in these uncertain times: the foundation for the healthy future every child deserves, and on which our interconnected world depends.

Highlighting key data, partnerships and milestones, the 2020 Annual Progress Report offers insights into our progress last year, while looking at what’s ahead – including the Vaccine Alliance’s role in the global COVID-19 response.