Annual Progress Report 2017: Use of evaluations in decision making and performance improvement

The Revised UN-Habitat Evaluation Framework (2016) has helped to increase evaluation focus, coverage and generated evidence performance. The evaluations conducted in 2017 were diverse covering country programmes (Afghanistan); global programmes (World Urban Forum7, Achieving Sustainable Urban Development, Global Land Tool Network); Subprogrammes (Urban Planning and Design); regional offices (Regional Office for Arab States) and Corporate (Mid-term evaluation of the strategic plan 2014-2019) as well as projects and programmes.

The actual evaluations of projects closing in 2016-2017 biennium was 63 per cent, exceeding the target set of 60 per cent. This has been possible due to focusing on country programmes and umbrella programmes with multiple projects. For example, the Afghanistan country programme, 12 projects were evaluated. The OIOS report, on Strengthening the role of evaluation and the application of evaluation findings on programme design delivery and policy directive (A/72/72, Para 37) of March 2017, rated UN-Habitat as having good quality evaluation reports and high ratings for the quality of results in its evaluation reports. It was also rated as having good procedure of tracking evaluation recommendations.