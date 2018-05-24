24 May 2018

Annual Progress Report 2017: Use of evaluations in decision making and performance improvement

Report
from UN Human Settlements Program
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.68 MB)

The Revised UN-Habitat Evaluation Framework (2016) has helped to increase evaluation focus, coverage and generated evidence performance. The evaluations conducted in 2017 were diverse covering country programmes (Afghanistan); global programmes (World Urban Forum7, Achieving Sustainable Urban Development, Global Land Tool Network); Subprogrammes (Urban Planning and Design); regional offices (Regional Office for Arab States) and Corporate (Mid-term evaluation of the strategic plan 2014-2019) as well as projects and programmes.

The actual evaluations of projects closing in 2016-2017 biennium was 63 per cent, exceeding the target set of 60 per cent. This has been possible due to focusing on country programmes and umbrella programmes with multiple projects. For example, the Afghanistan country programme, 12 projects were evaluated. The OIOS report, on Strengthening the role of evaluation and the application of evaluation findings on programme design delivery and policy directive (A/72/72, Para 37) of March 2017, rated UN-Habitat as having good quality evaluation reports and high ratings for the quality of results in its evaluation reports. It was also rated as having good procedure of tracking evaluation recommendations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.