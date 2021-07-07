Annual performance report for 2020

Executive summary

Part I: Introduction

In 2020, the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) unleashed the worst global health emergency of the past century and caused the deepest global recession in generations, reversing decades of progress against poverty, inequality and hunger. WFP responded swiftly to the pandemic by scaling up emergency response and providing its field offices with surge capacity to ensure the continuity of existing humanitarian operations and increased support for national safety net systems.

System-wide advances as part of United Nations reform facilitated holistic pandemic support for governments. WFP expanded its provision of common services to support the entire humanitarian and health community by transporting essential supplies and personnel to the frontlines of the pandemic and conducting medical evacuations (medevacs).

WFP was named the Nobel Peace Prize Laureate in 2020, indicating due recognition of the inexorable link between peace and food security. The prize provided a humbling but energizing boost to WFP’s employees as they stayed and delivered in a frequently shifting field of operations affected by COVID-19, conflict and climate change. The naming of WFP as Nobel Peace Prize Laureate has led to a redoubling of its efforts to continue providing principled and high-quality assistance to affected communities and their governments.