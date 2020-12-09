On anniversary of Youth, Peace and Security agenda OSCE Special Representative on Youth and Security stresses young people’s role in peacebuilding

VIENNA / TIRANA, 9 December 2020 – On the occasion of the Fifth Anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security, Keisi Seferi, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Special Representative on Youth and Security said that “this is a moment to take stock of the achievements of the international community in engaging with youth and reflect on the way forward to enhance young people’s role as providers of human security”.

Seferi acknowledged the importance of engaging youth in conflict prevention and conflict resolution, including reflecting their perspective in negotiations and in the implementation of peace agreements. She called on governments and civil society to recognize the full potential of young people as actors of change and agents of peace and security.

“OSCE participating States should implement all commitments related to youth and put into action their engagement in giving youth a dedicated space, so that young people can play a proactive role in supporting participating States in the implementation of commitments in all three dimensions of the OSCE concept of comprehensive security,” Seferi said.

She also encouraged OSCE participating States to explore all possible ways to further deepen the co-operation with the United Nations on the Youth, Peace and Security agenda and to join efforts in upholding the role of youth in contributing to a culture of peace, dialogue, justice and peaceful coexistence, trust and reconciliation.