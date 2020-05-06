Before and after: How COVID-19 is changing humanitarian operations

Humanitarian needs were already at an all-time high before the Covid-19 pandemic and are now growing further. On May 7 the UN is launching a global appeal to protect millions of people and stem the spread of the coronavirus in fragile countries. But just as humanitarian agencies try to gear up, they also must contend with the multiple new challenges that the virus brings with it. Here we illustrate what humanitarian assistance looked like before the Covid-19 pandemic, and what it looks like now.

