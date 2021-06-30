An Anatomy of a Grad Attack explores the immediate and reverberating impacts of a Grad attack on Mariupol, eastern Ukraine.

On the 24th of January 2015, four Russian-made Grad MLRSs fired 154 rockets in the space of 35 seconds into the Vostochny district of Mariupol. 31 people were killed and 117 injured. Houses, apartments, schools, kindergartens, shops and a medical centre were all damaged to varying degrees.

This attack is analysed alongside global trends in the use an harm of Grad attacks to illustrate the devastation caused by these weapons when used in populated areas.

Key facts: