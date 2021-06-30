World + 1 more
An Anatomy of a Grad Attack
Attachments
An Anatomy of a Grad Attack explores the immediate and reverberating impacts of a Grad attack on Mariupol, eastern Ukraine.
On the 24th of January 2015, four Russian-made Grad MLRSs fired 154 rockets in the space of 35 seconds into the Vostochny district of Mariupol. 31 people were killed and 117 injured. Houses, apartments, schools, kindergartens, shops and a medical centre were all damaged to varying degrees.
This attack is analysed alongside global trends in the use an harm of Grad attacks to illustrate the devastation caused by these weapons when used in populated areas.
Key facts:
Action on Armed Violence has recorded at least 44 distinct incidents involving Grad systems between 2011 and 2020, resulting in 1,223 casualties, 779 (64%) of which were civilians.
When Grads were used in populated areas, 80% of the casualties recorded were civilians; when used in lesser populated areas, AOAV did not record a single civilian casualty in the past ten years.
Data shows that Grad attacks are particularly deadly. On average, incidents where Grads were used cause 18 civilian casualties -- double the average for all incidents of explosive violence recorded by AOAV's EVM.
All of the incidents recorded by AOAV between 2011 and 2020 took place in four countries: Ukraine, Libya, Syria and Azerbaijan.
Ukraine has been the country worst-affected by Grads, with AOAV recording 24 explosive incidents, killing or injuring 312 civilians.
AOAV found that 27% of all civilian deaths recorded in Ukraine between 2011 and 2020 were perpetrated by this one weapon system.
|