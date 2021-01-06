Analyzing Africa’s Second Wave of COVID-19

By the Africa Center for Strategic Studies

2020 saw COVID-19 infect over 2.7 million Africans and kill over 65,000. A surge of cases in the last quarter of the year, combined with the emergence of more contagious mutations, pose new challenges for Africa in 2021.

Many of the countries reporting a surge of cases in the second wave have high test positivity rates:

This means the actual number of cases is likely much higher than is being captured by current levels of testing. This also suggests that countries with less extensive public health systems may be experiencing more cases than have been recorded. The Africa CDC is seeking more tests in addition to vaccines to more effectively control the virus. To date, ten African countries have conducted over 75 percent of the continent's total recorded tests.

While the second wave is spreading at a record pace across much of the continent, 93 percent of the recorded cases in the second wave are concentrated in 15 countries. For the continent as a whole, countries with relatively older populations, greater international exposure, and stronger public health systems to conduct testing have consistently reported higher numbers of cases. These 3 factors by themselves correlate with 55 percent of the second wave of reported cases.

Aside from these factors, the prevalence of cases has varied greatly across the continent. Low levels of government transparency or democracy correlate to lower testing and case numbers, indicating that caseloads are likely further underreported in these countries. Tanzania stands out in this regard for its near absence of testing and reporting of cases. This opacity makes it difficult to know the true extent of the second wave and underscores the reality that a high number of reported cases is, in large part, a factor of testing capacity, clear public health communications, and transparency in publishing results.

Shifts in the pattern of exposure can be seen during the second wave. Beyond the total number of reported cases, countries with sizable rural populations though large capital cities, such as in the Sahel, have experienced some of the most rapid rates of increase during the second wave. This suggests the virus is spreading beyond countries with significant international exposure. Many of these are also facing conflicts.

