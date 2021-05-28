World
Analytical study on the promotion and protection of the rights of older persons in the context of climate change - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/47/46)
Attachments
Human Rights Council
Forty-seventh session
21 June–9 July 2021
Agenda items 2 and 3
Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Summary
The present study is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/7. It examines the human rights impacts of climate change on older persons and the related commitments and obligations of States, highlights the benefits of climate action by older persons, provides examples of promising practice, and offers conclusions and recommendations.
I. Introduction
The present study is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/7, in which the Council requested the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to conduct a study, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, on the promotion and protection of the rights of older persons in the context of climate change, including their particular vulnerabilities, such as physical and mental health risks, and their contributions to efforts to address the adverse impact of climate change.
On 18 September 2020, OHCHR circulated a questionnaire to Member States and other stakeholders, including international organizations, national human rights institutions and civil society, for their inputs. The contributions received informed the present study.
In the study, OHCHR examines the human rights impacts of climate change on older persons and the related legal and policy commitments and obligations of States. It also highlights the potential of older persons’ human rights-based climate action and provides examples of promising practice. The study concludes with concrete recommendations for fulfilling human rights obligations related to the human rights of older persons in the context of climate change.