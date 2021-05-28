Analytical study on the promotion and protection of the rights of older persons in the context of climate change - Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/47/46)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

The present study is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 44/7. It examines the human rights impacts of climate change on older persons and the related commitments and obligations of States, highlights the benefits of climate action by older persons, provides examples of promising practice, and offers conclusions and recommendations.

I. Introduction