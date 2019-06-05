Analytical study on gender-responsive climate action for the full and effective enjoyment of the rights of women: Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/41/26)

Human Rights Council

Forty-first session

24 June–12 July 2019

Agenda items 2 and 3

Annual report of the United Nations High Commissioner

for Human Rights and reports of the Office of the

High Commissioner and the Secretary-General

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

The present analytical study on the integration of a gender-responsive approach into climate action at the local, national, regional and international levels for the full and effective enjoyment of the rights of women is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 38/4. In the study, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights examines the impacts of climate change on women, identifies human rights obligations and responsibilities of States and other actors to implement gender-responsive approaches, shares illustrative practices, and issues conclusions and recommendations.

I. Introduction

The present study is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 38/4, in which the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) was requested to conduct an analytical study, in consultation with relevant stakeholders, on the integration of a gender-responsive approach into climate action for the full and effective enjoyment of the rights of women. On 27 August 2018, OHCHR circulated a note verbale and a questionnaire to Member States, requesting their inputs. OHCHR also contacted other stakeholders, including international organizations, national human rights institutions and civil society. The inputs received1 and consultations with stakeholders informed the present study. The study outlines some key impacts of climate change on women2 and describes gender-responsive, rights-based approaches to address these. It highlights several illustrative practices and concludes with recommendations for a gender-responsive approach to climate action.

II. Gendered impacts of climate change