Analysis: Flow Monitoring Surveys Child - Specific Module April 2018

DISPLACEMENT TRACKING & MONITORING (DTM) FEBRUARY 2016 MIXED MIGRATION FLOWS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN AND BEYOND FLOW MONITORING DATA ANALYSIS APRIL 2018

409 interviews with children were conducted in Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia between June 2017 and March 2018

About DTM`s Flow Monitoring Surveys

This report contains findings of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) conducted with children and youth between seven and nineteen years between June 2017 and March 2018 by IOM field staff in Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, and Slovenia. The survey gathers information about migrant children profiles, including age, sex, areas of origin, levels of education, key transit points on their route, cost of the journey, reasons for moving and intentions. For the purpose of a better understanding of children`s characteristics and experience during transit and at the reception countries an additional module was added that focused on children perception of dangers along the journey, state of health, and perceptions of quality of accommodation at the reception centres.Further information about the questionnaire, sample structure, proxy indicators and survey implementation can be found in the Methodology section.

About the project

IOM launched a regional child protection project entitled “Protecting children in the context of the refugee and migrant crisis in Europe”, funded by DG Justice’s Rights, Equality and Citizenship Programme, in October 2016. The 18-month project aimed to prevent violence against children and promote respect for the rights of refugee and migrant children along the migration routes in seven EU Member States: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia. The questionanire used for this report was developed within this project and as a deliverable of the project in cooperation with IOM DTM team.

Before the project started, IOM had observed an increase in the numbers of trafficked and exploited people as well as in the numbers of children who choose to remain outside of any form of protection due to their wish to reach their intended destination in all countries in the region. In addition, IOM had assessed that the lack of reliable, systematized data on children, shared among EU member states was a clear obstacle to providing effective protection of this vulnerable group. These data would be instrumental in order to support relocation, family reunification, and missing children cases. Thus, one of the aims of the project was to collect information and monitor the situation of refugee and migrant children. The other main goals were to forge a consistent and coherent protection response that complements and reinforces existing activities to protect children (at point of entry, in hotspots, in transit and in reception centres), to develop or strengthen protection responses in countries where interventions are not currently funded, and to build the capacity of first responders, child protection professionals and others who work for and with migrant and refugee children.

Overview

This report focuses on migrant children s demographic and socio-economic characteristics, experience during the journey, perceptions of danger, health problems, perceptions pertaining to the conditions at the reception centres, reception staff’s capacity, service and information provision at the reception centres. The sample consists of the total number of 409 interviews. The number of surveys varied significantly by country. Moreover, the survey consisted of two parts: one part asked questions regarding demographic and socio-economic characteristics of children and the second part addressed questions pertaining directly to children s vulnerabilities during the journey (perception of dangers and health problems), education during the journey, perceptions of the quality of accommodation, reception staff’s capacity, service and information provision at the reception centres. While the sample also included youth and adolescents aged 18 and 19, the children-specific module was conducted with children below 18 years.

Thirty four surveys were conducted in Bulgaria, 27 in Hungary, 9 in Slovenia. In Greece, 75 surveys were conducted with a valid children module, however, only 13 surveys had full information regarding socio-economic profile. In Croatia, 127 surveys were conducted. However, 7 of them were with adolescents of 18 years. These 7 surveys are excluded from the children-specific module analysis. In Italy 128 surveys were conducted, out of which 17 were surveys with youth aged 18 and 19.